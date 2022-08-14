1 dead, multiple people seriously injured in downtown crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati Sunday morning.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 700 block of Walnut Street around 2:30 a.m. and discovered that two vehicles had crashed into each other, police said.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

It is unclear if the person died at the scene or at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.

Police are still investigating.

