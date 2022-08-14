Contests
Cincinnati Animal Care brings positive experience for pet adoption at The Off Market

The OFF Market is a flea market in Blue Ash that happens on the second Saturday each month during the summer months
Dogs available for adoption or fostering were available on Saturday at The OFF Market in Blue Ash from the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The OFF Market, a flea market that occurs on the second Saturday during the summer months at Summit Park in Blue Ash, not only had tents of food, drinks, arts, crafts or home goods; but it also had a tent surrounded by dogs.

The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society was on site through the duration of the event in order to not only get the word out about adoption and fostering through Cincinnati Animal Care, but to also let people see the dogs through a different lens as opposed to a typical visit to the animal shelter.

Ray Anderson, Community Engagement Manager at Cincinnati Animal Care, said, “getting to see the dogs outside the shelter environment: you go into the shelter - especially if you walk through the kennels, they’re going to bark, they’re going to jump at the kennels, things like that. Here at a nice park... with their fosters or a volunteer that they know really well... they’re a lot more relaxed and a lot more opened up to meeting new people.”

“For far too long, people got the Sarah McLachlan vibe of the animal shelter - they think everything is sad and depressing there. That’s not the shelter that we’re running and that’s not the vibe that we want to project. We’re not trying to guilt you into getting a dog; we want it to be a happy, positive experience cause these are happy dogs that are ready to just go home and they just need someone to meet,” Anderson added.

On August 4, Cincinnati Animal Care announced that they have added a new Pet Adoption Center in the Pleasant Ridge area. This is not a second shelter, but a place to meet dogs from foster homes so folks don’t have to make an appointment for the shelter.

Cincinnati Animal Care announces their new Pet Adoption Center in the Pleasant Ridge area

Through the month of August, there will be soft openings at the Pet Adoption Center on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The grand opening of the center will be on Labor Day Weekend, according to Anderson. This additional space is needed for the shelter due to the excessive amount of animals at the shelter.

“We are over two-hundred percent capacity at the shelter. We’ve got about two-hundred plus dogs in the shelter: about thirty dogs in crates at the shelter; which is thirty too many to be in crates. We’ve got about one-hundred and fifty dogs in foster homes,” Anderson stated about the abundance of available dogs at the shelter.

If you’re interested in adoption or fostering through Cincinnati Animal Care, you can go to CincinnatiAnimalCare.org or for future events and updates about the shelter, you can go to the Humane Society’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram accounts on social media.

