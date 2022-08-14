Cloudy start to the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night into Monday morning will have continued cloudiness with isolated showers and thunderstorms ending. A sprinkle or light shower will be possible going into Monday morning, but most will remain dry with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

High temperatures in the upper 70s is a trend that continues through the first half of the work week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon clearing. While a stray shower or rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out Monday, most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area stays dry. Tuesday is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A stretch of sunshine is expected Wednesday through Friday morning with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday afternoon will see more clouds move in with partly cloudy skies in store through the weekend.

Chances of rain return Friday night and continues through the weekend. Widely scattered showers and storms will also continue into the following week, and the overall pattern setup with keep high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s through the next two weeks with unsettled weather.

