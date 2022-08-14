Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

Warning: The video below contains profanity that has been bleeped.
A kangaroo is on the loose in Stark County, and police are unsure where it came from.
A kangaroo is on the loose in Stark County, and police are unsure where it came from.(MGN)
By Avery Williams, Sia Nyorkor and Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose.

Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County (video)

According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth.

Police initially thought the animal was a baby kangaroo. But late Sunday afternoon the department said the animal is a wallaby in a Facebook post.

The Brewster Police Department has received several calls of a Wallaby being observed in the Village and Surrounding...

Posted by Brewster Police Department - Ohio on Sunday, August 14, 2022

“I thought it was just somebody seeing something that looked like that but when we got the video Friday of the kangaroo crossing the road, it was a whole different world at that time.”

The wallaby’s location is known to police, but Taylor said they are not releasing details for public safety.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) said kangaroos are not considered dangerous wild animals under Ohio Revised Code.

The ODA also said kangaroos are allowed to be owned since they do not have regulatory authority over the animals but may be restricted depending on the city they’re in.

No one should approach, hunt or search for the animal. Taylor said encounters can be dangerous, and anyone who spots the animal is asked to call police.

As of Sunday, no one has come forward to claim ownership of the kangaroo, Taylor said.

Taylor said the city of Brewster does not have an ordinance prohibiting residents from owning kangaroos.

clarification: The Brewster Police Department released new information saying the animal is a wallaby and not a baby kangaroo. Our story has been updated to reflect these details.

This story will be updated as information is received.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason
Paul Brown Stadium to become Paycor Stadium (photoshopped)
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say

Latest News

Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019