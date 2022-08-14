Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Kangaroos are on the loose in Ohio

Kangaroos are on the loose in an Ohio town and police are unsure where they came from.
Kangaroos are on the loose in an Ohio town and police are unsure where they came from.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say they have found “at least one” of the kangaroos spotted in Brewster, Ohio, WOIO reported.

A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, Ohio.

Warning: This story contains video with profanity that has been bleeped.

Officials say the department was shown a video that showed another kangaroo crossing State Route 93 Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m.

Police searched the area and say they found the kangaroo in the woods.

Chief Nathan Taylor says the department was not able to capture the animal because the officers were “unsure what to do.”

The department is making plans to safely capture the animal.

“Never in my 25 years have I run into this,” Taylor said.

Officials have not said how the kangaroos escaped or where they escaped from. No zoos have reported any missing kangaroos.

Police have requested people not attempt to approach or hunt the kangaroos. Anyone missing the animals has been asked to contact the police immediately.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
Paul Brown Stadium to become Paycor Stadium (photoshopped)
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
Lloyd Alexander, 36, was in court Saturday for allegedly making a terroristic threat, court...
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say

Latest News

New Bearcats to move-in day at UC Sunday
New Bearcats to move-in day at UC Sunday
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, U.S. House...
More US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip
A woman is hospitalized after falling from two downtown buildings.
Woman hospitalized after trying to rescue dog from 8-story building, fire captain says
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar