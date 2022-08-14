Contests
Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino's mug shot.
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show.

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.

First responders tried to give the victim medical treatment where he later died in the hospital, police said.

According to court documents, Dela-Pe-Tolentino stabbed the victim because “a witch told him that the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun.”

Dela-Pe-Tolentino has multiple charges against him, including murder and possession of drugs, court documents said. He is being held without bond.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

