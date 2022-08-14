Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show.

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.

First responders tried to give the victim medical treatment where he later died in the hospital, police said.

According to court documents, Dela-Pe-Tolentino stabbed the victim because “a witch told him that the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun.”

Dela-Pe-Tolentino has multiple charges against him, including murder and possession of drugs, court documents said. He is being held without bond.

