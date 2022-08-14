Medics called to head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio troopers and medics are at the head-on collision in Clermont County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in around 9 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Ohio -125 and South Bantam Road.

OSP says that medics were called, but no one was taken to the hospital.

They could not confirm if anyone had died.

Troopers are still investigating.

Clermont County crash. (Google Maps)

