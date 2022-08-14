Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Medics called to head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say

Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio troopers and medics are at the head-on collision in Clermont County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in around 9 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Ohio -125 and South Bantam Road.

OSP says that medics were called, but no one was taken to the hospital.

They could not confirm if anyone had died.

Troopers are still investigating.

Clermont County crash.
Clermont County crash.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
Paul Brown Stadium to become Paycor Stadium (photoshopped)
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
Female driver arrested after police chase in Mason
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
Lloyd Alexander, 36, was in court Saturday for allegedly making a terroristic threat, court...
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say

Latest News

A woman is hospitalized after falling from two downtown buildings.
Woman hospitalized after trying to rescue dog from 8-story building, fire captain says
Morgan A. Owens discusses upcoming annual Black Family Reunion
Morgan A. Owens discusses upcoming annual Black Family Reunion
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall