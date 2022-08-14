Contests
Police: 14-year-old male shot in Queensgate

(WLBT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 14-year-old male was shot at the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

The victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital by “others,” police told FOX19. He sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Shot spotter and a caller reported the shooting to police around 4:03 p.m., police said.

According to Cincinnati police, multiple shots were fired.

There are no suspects at the moment.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

