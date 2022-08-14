Contests
Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will have more scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Most of this will be in the morning and midday, but even in the afternoon a few showers could come down in parts of the tri-state. Much of the day will be mostly cloudy, which will limit high temperatures to only the upper 70s.

High temperatures in the upper 70s is a trend that continues through the first half of the work week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with some afternoon clearing. While a stray shower or rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out Monday, most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area stays dry. Tuesday is dry with partly cloudy skies.

A stretch of sunshine is expected Wednesday through Friday morning with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday afternoon will see more clouds move in with partly cloudy skies in store through the weekend. Chances of rain return Saturday night and Sunday with temperatures still in the lower 80s going into the following week.

