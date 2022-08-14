TANK bus catches on fire, mechanical failure in question, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A TANK bus caught on fire outside of Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Saturday afternoon.

According to Cincinnati Fire Chief Nate Cash, the bus driver had parked outside of the Gilbert Avenue building where the driver smelled smoke.

A TANK bus caught on fire outside of Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Aug. 13, 2022. (WXIX)

The driver realized the engine was on fire and immediately got off the bus, Cash added.

“In 90 seconds, the whole thing was burning,” the bus driver told Cash.

While the bus fire cracked a few of the building’s windows, no one was injured, Cash said.

“It really won’t be investigated beyond recognizing that there was some kind of mechanical failure in the engine compartment,” Cash said. “Whether that was a fuel line that broke or something else that went wrong in the engine compartment that led to the fire, but we won’t investigate it further than that.”

The bus was towed later in the afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.