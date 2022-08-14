UC first-year students move into their new homes

CLIFTON, Ohio (WXIX) - As the new school year quickly approaches with many firsts and goodbyes, first-year students at the University of Cincinnati moved into their dorm rooms on Sunday.

Among the thousands of students to move into UC, 10 of those students are apart of the Marian Spencer Scholarship program.

Marian Spencer Scholar and first-year student Tiana Smith said she is excited to meet new friends and for the school year to start on Aug. 22.

“It’s a new area [and a] new opportunity to meet new friends, so I can start the next chapter of my life,” said Smith.

The Marian Spencer Scholarship program launched last year to bolster UC’s commitment to give back to Cincinnati Public Schools. Ten former CPS students are chosen from a pool of applicants to receive full tuition, room and board grants, among other opportunities as well.

Smith is apart of the largest freshmen class student yet at UC, according to UC Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Jack Miner.

“It’s also our most diverse class ever. We’ll have more black and latinx students, more CPS students than ever and more first generation students... that’s what I’m really proud of - we’re really increasing our number of first generation students by about 30 percent this year,” Miner said.

While it was a rainy move-in day, Bearcat mom, Mindy Zura said she did not mind the rain because it “covered up her tears” as she dropped off her son.

“I’m trying not to cry,” Zura said.

Zura’s son, Dominic is looking forward to working towards his dream of working with Space X and rockets.

Like Smith, Dominic is one of the 10 Marian Spencer Scholars at UC.

