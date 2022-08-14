Contests
Woman hospitalized after trying to rescue dog from 8-story building, fire captain says

A woman is hospitalized after falling from two downtown buildings.
A woman is hospitalized after falling from two downtown buildings.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman is in the hospital after trying to rescue her dog from an 8-story building in downtown Cincinnati, according to Captain Nate Cash with the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cash says around 4 a.m., the woman was walking her dog on the rooftop of the 4th and Plum Apartments when the dog fell from the side of the building, and then the woman fell trying to rescue the animal.

She then fell from the 8-story building onto a 5-story building next door, Cash said.

Cash says fire crews rescued the woman and took her to UC Medical Center.

Both she and the dog are expected to be okay, Cash said.

