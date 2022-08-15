Bengals Hendrickson drops in NFL Top 100 Players rankings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Trey Hendrickson fell five spots in the annual NFL Top 100 Players rankings.

Hendrickson was voted the 78th best player in the league by players and coaches.

The Bengals defensive end was ranked No. 73 in 2021.

He racked up 14 sacks for the @Bengals defense 😤



DE Trey Hendrickson is back on the #NFLTop100 at 78! pic.twitter.com/WoXcbhoENW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2022

Hendrickson had a career year in his first season with Cincinnati in 2021-22.

After coming over to the Bengals in the offseason from New Orleans, Hendrickson set career highs in sacks (14), quarterback hits (27) and forced fumbles (three).

Hendrickson is the first Bengals player to appear in the 2022 player rankings.

Last year, Hendrickson and Jessie Bates III were the only Bengals to be voted into the top 100 players in the NFL.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.