Bengals Hendrickson drops in NFL Top 100 Players rankings

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field before an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Trey Hendrickson fell five spots in the annual NFL Top 100 Players rankings.

Hendrickson was voted the 78th best player in the league by players and coaches.

The Bengals defensive end was ranked No. 73 in 2021.

Hendrickson had a career year in his first season with Cincinnati in 2021-22.

After coming over to the Bengals in the offseason from New Orleans, Hendrickson set career highs in sacks (14), quarterback hits (27) and forced fumbles (three).

Hendrickson is the first Bengals player to appear in the 2022 player rankings.

Last year, Hendrickson and Jessie Bates III were the only Bengals to be voted into the top 100 players in the NFL.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

