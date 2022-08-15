Contests
Burrow impresses teammates in return to practice

Joe Burrow returns to practice
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a welcome sight for Bengals fans and players Sunday as Joe Burrow returned to practice.

Burrow had been recovering from appendectomy surgery since July 26.

The young star was supposed to only participate in two plays during 7-on-7 drills, Head Coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow ended up running 10 plays.

Second-year wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he is not shocked by Burrow returning to full pads practice less than three weeks after surgery.

“He’s a competitive person,” Chase said. “He wants to work. That’s the type of guy you want around you. He’s just pushing himself.”

Chase called Burrow’s throw to Kwamie Lassiter II a “dime,” and Trenton Irwin said the 25-year-old quarterback was “throwing dots.”

