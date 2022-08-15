Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance.

It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center.

A black car smashed through the sliding glass entrance doors at the front of the building and came to a stop just inside.

The man who was hurt was alert as first responders wheeled him on a stretcher out of the store and loaded him into an ambulance.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

