Collision that killed 3 sounded like a ‘bomb’ at impact, resident describes

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate Sunday’s crash that killed three people at a “scary intersection.”

Around 9 a.m., Jay Miller woke up to a loud noise. The sound he heard came from the two-car crash on Ohio-125 and South Bantam Road.

“I was still in bed,” Jay recalled. “I really didn’t see it happen but heard like a bomb blew up. When I heard it, I said, ‘no, that’s an accident.’”

Deborah Mell, 66, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic on Ohio-125 when she crossed the centerline, according to OSP.

The Civic hit 35-year-old Jeffery Chapman’s 2004 Toyota Corolla head-on, troopers said. Amber Miller was a passenger in Chapman’s car, state troopers said.

All three died at the scene of the crash. Mell was the only one who was wearing a seatbelt.

Jay has lived in the area for several. He says he is not shocked by the deadly crash given how fast people drive on the road.

“This is a scary intersection right here,” Jay said. “They should maybe have a light that slows everybody down. It’s a 55-mile-an-hour road, and [drivers] go 60-70.”

Mauri Underhill lives a few doors down from Miller.

She says she has not seen many crashes in the area but thinks drivers need to slow down on Bantam Road.

“Just high speeds, people are always in a hurry, and that’s the problem with the world today,” Underhill said.

Ohio troopers have not released the cause of Sunday’s crash as they continue to investigate.

Clermont County crash. (Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.