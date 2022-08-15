Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Collision that killed 3 sounded like a ‘bomb’ at impact, resident describes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people in Clermont...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people in Clermont County.(MGN)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate Sunday’s crash that killed three people at a “scary intersection.”

Around 9 a.m., Jay Miller woke up to a loud noise. The sound he heard came from the two-car crash on Ohio-125 and South Bantam Road.

“I was still in bed,” Jay recalled. “I really didn’t see it happen but heard like a bomb blew up. When I heard it, I said, ‘no, that’s an accident.’”

Deborah Mell, 66, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic on Ohio-125 when she crossed the centerline, according to OSP.

The Civic hit 35-year-old Jeffery Chapman’s 2004 Toyota Corolla head-on, troopers said. Amber Miller was a passenger in Chapman’s car, state troopers said.

All three died at the scene of the crash. Mell was the only one who was wearing a seatbelt.

Jay has lived in the area for several. He says he is not shocked by the deadly crash given how fast people drive on the road.

“This is a scary intersection right here,” Jay said. “They should maybe have a light that slows everybody down. It’s a 55-mile-an-hour road, and [drivers] go 60-70.”

Mauri Underhill lives a few doors down from Miller.

She says she has not seen many crashes in the area but thinks drivers need to slow down on Bantam Road.

“Just high speeds, people are always in a hurry, and that’s the problem with the world today,” Underhill said.

Ohio troopers have not released the cause of Sunday’s crash as they continue to investigate.

Clermont County crash.
Clermont County crash.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border

Latest News

Cooler than normal weather this week
Mainly dry weather until this weekend
Seth Donohue was sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of two Indiana...
Suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of 2 men in Indiana
Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of two people inside the car.
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
Two 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges after deputies discovered several mailboxes were...
2 teens face multiple charges after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed in NKY