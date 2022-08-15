Eastgate Mall sold at auction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show.

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure auction last month, acting as trustee for the lender that foreclosed on the mall, Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Securities.

Clermont County Administrator Thomas Eigel tells FOX19 NOW the mall’s owner declared bankruptcy.

Chattanooga-based CBL filed for Chapter 11 back in November 2020 in Texas, federal court records show.

The mall has remained open, however, and has several stores such as Kohl’s, according to its website.

