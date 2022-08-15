Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $731K from shelter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter.

Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014 and March 2021, according to Judge Greg Stephens.

The judge adds that Taylor will also have to pay the entire amount back in restitution.

Taylor was first charged with theft in March of this year, records show. He pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, according to the documents.

Judge Stephens says that Taylor will be serving his time at the Ohio Department of Corrections.

Animal Friends Humane Society issued the following statement in June:

A former member of our board exploited the trust we placed in him and used his training as a CPA and knowledge of our financial processes to steal from this organization. The AFHS Board and Executive Director uncovered the embezzlement on its own and hired legal representation, including a forensic accountant, to conduct a full review of our records. We have been and continue to cooperate fully with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office on this issue. Our goal is to work with the Prosecutor to recover the missing funds.

