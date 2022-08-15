Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Frozen pizzas recalled for possible metal contamination

A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding...
A food company is recalling its frozen pieces after reports were made of consumers finding metal in them.(USDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A food company is recalling its frozen pizzas for potentially containing “extraneous materials,” specifically metal, after consumer complaints were made, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling about 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizzas that were produced on June 6, 2022.

The 33.5-ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn Chicago’s premium pizzeria deluxe sausage classic pizza” have a “best by” date of 12/03/22.

The pizza products being recalled bear the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says the items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois before being distributed to retailers.

After receiving complaints from customers, the company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service about the problem.

The USDA says there have not been any reports of injuries or sicknesses caused by these products. Anyone who may be concerned about injury or illness from the product is encouraged to contact a health care provider.

If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, you are urged to not eat them and instead return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.

For more information, visit the USDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

Latest News

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with leads to find a suspect in a...
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights; sheriff’s office searching for suspect
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
FILE - Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union...
Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily
Both speed and impairment are possible causes for the crash, police say
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
In many ways, this trial is a do-over of a trial R. Kelly had in 2008 at which he was acquitted.
AP: R Kelly previous case revisited