Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers were told

FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election interference in Georgia, his lawyers were told.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta have told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said Monday.

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade alerted Giuliani’s local attorney in Atlanta, Bill Thomas, on Monday morning, attorney Bob Costello said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request. County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who’s overseeing the special grand jury, has instructed Giuliani to appear before the panel to testify on Wednesday.

McBurney had urged prosecutors during a hearing last week to tell Giuliani’s lawyers before his appearance whether he is a target of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

Latest News

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, center, is shown at the grand opening of her reelection...
Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of two people inside the car.
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use