Gov. DeWine increases violent reduction grant funding to $100 million

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding to officers so they can help fight violent crimes in the state.

Following a substantial amount of requests, Gov. DeWine increased the amount from $58 million to $100 million.

“Violent crime is spiking nationwide, and here in Ohio, I want to ensure that our local law enforcement agencies have as much support as possible,” said Governor DeWine. “From new equipment to more staff, we’re giving our agencies the flexibility to use these grants in ways that make the biggest impact on the safety of their communities.”

The governor says that he partnered with the Ohio General Assembly in 2021 to launch the program with $8 million from the state’s budget. Then he expanded it after receiving $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that President Biden signed to help Americans during the pandemic.

Since then, $28.7 million have been awarded to 99 law enforcement agencies.

The additional funding will go toward qualifying requests that have been submitted, Gov. DeWine said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

