Lockland police ask the public for help to identify child

Lockland police are searching for the family of this child.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Lockland officers are asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area Monday.

Officers say that the child was located walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments.

Police have not provided a description of the child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lockland Police Department at 513-761-1699.

