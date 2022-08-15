Lockland police ask the public for help to identify child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Lockland officers are asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area Monday.

Officers say that the child was located walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments.

Police have not provided a description of the child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lockland Police Department at 513-761-1699.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.