Mainly dry weather as kids return to school

By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a mainly cloudy but dry day. However, the clouds are starting to clear and sun will be out for the last part of the afternoon. Tonight will be dry. Low 62.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be nearly identical with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures below normal for this time of year. The normal high is 86 and we won’t get there until the weekend. There will be a small chance for a stray shower or sprinkle Tuesday and Wednesday and tomorrow in the afternoon hours.

Thursday is picture perfect with lots of sunshine and a high of 83. Friday and Saturday will be a bit warmer in the mid 80s with rain likely this weekend. Rain chances will continue Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

