Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights; sheriff’s office searching for suspect

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a suspect in a weekend homicide in Lincoln Heights.

Deputies were called out to investigate a report of a person shot at the intersection of Douglas and Jackson streets around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 40-year-old Antione Howard.

Anyone with information on this case is called to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section tipline at (513) 586-5533 or via their website.

