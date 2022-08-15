Contests
Man found stabbed to death in East Price Hill

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Price Hill late Sunday.
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Price Hill late Sunday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Price Hill late Sunday.

The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m., said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief

He was found with two stab wounds to his chest.

No arrests were made, Lt. Lanter said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

