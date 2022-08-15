Man killed in East Price Hill stabbing, woman arrested on murder charge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man is dead and a woman is charged with murder in an East Price Hill stabbing late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Ronnie Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m. He was found with two stab wounds to his chest.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from District Three officers, arrested and charged Sarah Jackson, 60, for his death.

