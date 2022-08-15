Contests
Man killed in East Price Hill stabbing, woman arrested on murder charge

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Price Hill late Sunday.
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Price Hill late Sunday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 50-year-old man is dead and a woman is charged with murder in an East Price Hill stabbing late Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

Ronnie Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene on Grand Avenue near Warsaw Avenue just after 11 p.m. He was found with two stab wounds to his chest.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit, with assistance from District Three officers, arrested and charged Sarah Jackson, 60, for his death.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

