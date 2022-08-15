Mason City Schools implement safety measures as students return to school Monday

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -On Monday, students at the Mason City Schools will return to school and may see more safety measures implemented in the classrooms.

Mason City Schools are making safety a top priority now more than ever due to the recent school shootings, according to Superintendent Jonathon Cooper.

“At the end of the day, what we’re talking about is it really comes down to knowing each other and being willing to have the conversations when there are concerns about a student who is struggling with mental health or anxiety or anger or depression, being proactive in their lives and making sure that we’re supporting them so that it does not escalate to a place of danger and safety,” Cooper said. “But those that’s a direct connection that we’re preventing, hopefully those moments by being proactive, and our students live through those relationships. But yes, the safety top priority in our district.”

According to officials with Mason City Schools, the school board invested in a $1 million partnership with the City of Mason to create a campus safety team following the Uvalde, TX and the Parkland, FL school shootings.

The team ensures that there are armed officers in all schools.

Some of the safety measures that the school district implemented are:

Partnering with the City of Mason to ensure law enforcement presence in each school. The City of Mason’s Campus Safety Team consists of full-time and part-time officers, DARE and School Resource Officers, Firefighters, and security personnel.

Ensuring secure entries at all schools. The front-line staff are important members of our safety and security team, and that is why they require visitors to check into offices and remain in their line of sight while waiting.

Giving card access points at each school for staff

Providing a direct surveillance feed to the Mason Police Department in emergency situations.

Equipping our schools and buses with cameras. All Mason City Schools have been equipped with cameras that are monitored.

Using MARCS radios to alert all local and county police in the event of an emergency, and district two-way radios in schools in the event of a cell phone outage

Regularly scheduled ALICE active assailant professional development and drills. The City of Mason and the District regularly conduct joint active assailant drills that help both organizations practice and improve our emergency response capabilities

Communicating with parents by phone and/or text in the event of an emergency using School Messenger. Opt into Text Messaging.

