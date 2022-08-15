Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12.

Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, Middletown police previously said.

Borders was driving a motorcycle when it collided with another, police said.

The other motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Borders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash, Middletown police said on Aug. 12.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.