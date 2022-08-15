Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

Both speed and impairment are possible causes for the crash, police say
Both speed and impairment are possible causes for the crash, police say(KCTV5 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12.

Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 12 at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, Middletown police previously said.

Borders was driving a motorcycle when it collided with another, police said.

The other motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Borders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash, Middletown police said on Aug. 12.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

Latest News

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with leads to find a suspect in a...
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights; sheriff’s office searching for suspect
Officers say the child was walking alone near the Pride Apartments.
Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland
Gov. Mike DeWine increases Violent Reduction Grant Program to $100 million.
Gov. DeWine increases violent reduction grant funding to $100 million
Cincinnati police say they've arrested Sarah Jackson, 60, on a murder charge in connection with...
Man killed in East Price Hill stabbing, woman arrested on murder charge