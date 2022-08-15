School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX) -A school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.

It appears the driver of a bus suffered a medical emergency in Union County, Indiana near the border with Preble County in Ohio that caused him to lose control of the bus, sheriff’s officials say.

The bus traveled into Preble County and crashed into a home in the 200 block of Ramsey Street in College Corner at about 7:40 a.m., causing extensive damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

All students are OK, according to the Butler and Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.

The students are middle-and-high-schoolers, said West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson.

The bus belongs to Union County College Corner Joint School District in Union County, Indiana. Multiple school officials declined immediate comment.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the bus driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to a hospital, Jackson said. The driver’s condition was not immediately available.

One person was at home at the time of the crash, but he was working in the backyard and was not hurt, the fire chief said.

Indiana State Police is assisting the Union County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate, said Sgt. Scott Keegan, Indiana State Police spokesman.

