1 hospitalized after third confirmed shooting

AVONDALE (WXIX) - A shooting in Avondale has left one injured and in the hospital on Sunday evening, according to district four police.

The shooting was reported to be on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is the third confirmed shooting that has occurred in Cincinnati on Aug. 14.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

