Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Suspect sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of 2 men in Indiana

Seth Donohue was sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of two Indiana...
Seth Donohue was sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of two Indiana men.(Ohio-Dearborn Prosecutor's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation for the fentanyl-related deaths of two men in Indiana, according to Dearborn-Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens.

Dearborn County Judge Sally McLaughlin sentenced Seth Donohue, 25, of Brookville, In. after he pleaded guilty to drug charges related to the deaths of 23-year-olds Jacob Berting and Garrett Johnson, Deddens said.

Deddens states that on Sept. 7, 2020, crews were called to Berting’s home in West Harrison after Berting’s family found him unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police stated that they found fentyanl at the home.

Officers discovered that Berting was battling opioid addiction and recently completed a drug rehab program.

According to an autopsy, Berting died of an overdose of Fentanyl and Acetyl Fentanyl.

Detectives with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department discovered that Donohue and another suspect, Karina Gonzalez, were allegedly responsible for selling the drugs to Berting.

Berting’s death was posted on social media. So Johnson’s mother reached out to Berting’s mother through social media and stated that her son died about a month prior to Berting’s death from a fentanyl overdose, Deddens said.

Deddens adds that Johnson’s mother believed that Donohue may have been the one who sold her son the drugs.

Dearborn County detectives, investigators from the prosecutor’s office, and police determined that Donohue also sold the drugs that killed Garrett Johnson, 23, of Brookville, IN.

Deddens says that Gonzalez is still pending trial.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of two people inside the car.
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
Two 17-year-olds are facing multiple charges after deputies discovered several mailboxes were...
2 teens face multiple charges after more than 30 mailboxes destroyed in NKY
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Antione Howard, 40, was shot in Lincoln Heights early...
Man fatally shot in Lincoln Heights; sheriff’s office searching for suspect