Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY

Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of two people inside the car.
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school student died Saturday night after he fell out of a moving vehicle.

Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was a passenger in a car when he fell out of it on Independence Station Road, the family told Kenton County School District.

Independence police said Hinsdale was one of two people inside the car.

The car was going around 30 to 35mph when he fell out, according to police.

Police did not say how Hinsdale fell out of the car exactly but did mention that he was not hanging out of the window for a long period of time.

