Thomas More University’s Facebook page hacked, spammed with photos of woman

The university has launched a dispute with Facebook over the hacked page.
Thomas More University
Thomas More University(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Facebook page of Thomas More University’s official Facebook page is currently spammed with suggestive photos of a woman.

The university’s page was hacked late last week, according to a university spokesperson. Posts with photos of the woman continue to show up as of this writing.

One such post from Monday morning says, “I just rented a room that can accommodate 2 people but I’m alone so if you’re looking for a place to stay hit me up.”

The university created a new page on Friday and explained it is doing everything it can to contact Facebook to resolve the issue and regain control of the official page.

The new page will remain active until the university’s dispute regarding the official page is resolved.

“Of course we are frustrated by the incident,” the spokesperson said, “but we ask for your patience and grace as we work through this challenge.”

The university’s Twitter account remains unadulterated.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

