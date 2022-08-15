Contests
Zoo reveals name for baby hippo

The zoo says it will reveal the name of Bibi's new calf on August 15 (Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that they have named Fiona’s baby brother Fritz.

The Zoo asked for help naming its new baby boy hippo and it’s narrowed down the 90,000 suggestions to just two, Fritz and Ferguson.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’.”

Bibi gave birth to her calf Wednesday around 10 p.m.

The zoo says Fiona and Tucker are being kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the Zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

