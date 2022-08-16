Contests
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul truck.(NUKUL2533/Getty Images via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening.

Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley that is connected to an apartment complex.

Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul truck. Police said the driver, identified as 21-year-old Michael Burdick, checked on the child, but then fled the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jamall Dupree Anderson Jr. from Las Vegas.

Burdick was found the next day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and with violation of probation.

According to jail records, Burick is being held without bond. He is expected in court on Aug. 23.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

