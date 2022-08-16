77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral.

Diana Garvin, 77, was shopping at the store on Main Street in Hamilton on Aug. 8 when she came across a karaoke machine.

She wasted no time in picking up the mic and began entertaining customers, including John Schuerfranz.

Schuerfranz got his phone out and started recording Garvin’s musical performance. The video has more than 34,000 views on Facebook.

Garvin said she was going to buy the karaoke machine and take it back to the nursing home.

Before she could buy it, another customer purchased it and gave it to Garvin free of charge, said Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Public Information Officer Michael Flannery.

Now, Garvin will be able to entertain her nursing home friends on karaoke night.

Reporter Kendall Hyde is talking with Garvin and will have more on her karaoke concert at 5:30 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.