93-year-old woman vacates Newport apartment complex amid scrutiny

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest-running tenant at the Victoria Square Apartments in Newport moved out Tuesday, a milestone in the relocation of hundreds of people after the apartment’s new owner announced redevelopment plans.

Eloise Daniels, 93, moved into Victoria Square in 1977.

“I’ve lived through quite a few floods,” Daniels mused Tuesday afternoon. “I had a nice life here in Newport.”

Daniels’ friends and acquaintances at the apartment complex came out with balloons and banners to celebrate he new journey.

She and all her fellow tenants at Victoria Square received vacate notices in July. SPS Management, the new owner of the apartment complex, told some tenants they had until the end of January to move out; others were given until September. No leases were terminated.

Tenants quickly raised concerns about finding new apartments on short notice. In response, SPS offered later move-out dates and financial assistance.

Those who were supposed to be out by September now have until Oct. 31. SPS is giving out $500 per tenant unit to help with moving expenses, and the firm is guaranteeing the return of security deposits so long as the units are not damaged.

Construction is still expected to begin soon on the complex, which sits in the shadow of what eventually will become the 25-acre mixed-use Ovation development on the banks of the Ohio and Licking rivers.

The City of Newport has said the Brighton Center has established a housing hotline at 859.491.8303 to provide resources and assist Victoria Square residents in finding new housing. City officials have also been in contact with the developer to provide resources to help displaced residents.

