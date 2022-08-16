Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties

Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the...
Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it will use new methods to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.

The company said Tuesday it has introduced technology that examines the would-be renter’s history on Airbnb, how far they live from the home they want to rent, whether they’re renting for a weekday or weekend, and other factors.

Airbnb said the screening system that it is rolling out for listings in the United States and Canada has been tested since last October in parts of Australia, where it produced a 35% drop in unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based company said the technology is designed to prevent a customer’s request for reservation from ever reaching the host of the property involved. Airbnb said people blocked from renting an entire home might be able to book a single room because the host is more likely to be around.

Airbnb has been under growing pressure to clamp down on parties since 2019, when a Halloween house party in a San Francisco suburb ended with five people dead in a shooting.

The following year, Airbnb announced a worldwide party ban at its listings and banned people under 25 from renting an entire house near their home unless they had a record of positive reviews on the site. The party ban was initially cast as a temporary health measure during the pandemic but was made permanent in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont...
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of two people inside the car.
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
A spectator at the Cincinnati Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio wears a Ukrainian flag...
W&S Open officials threatened to call police on woman draped in Ukrainian flag

Latest News

Brian Mariano has been on paid leave from the Middletown Fire Department since March, city...
Middletown firefighter on paid leave amid investigation since March, city won’t say why
Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of three people inside the car.
NKY mother left with questions after teen son falls from car, dies
Julian Assange
Lawsuit alleges CIA got phone contents from Assange visitors
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012.
Amazon to raise seller fees for holidays amid rising costs