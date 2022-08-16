Another Pleasant Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday and Wednesday will be nearly identical with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures below normal for this time of year. The normal high is 86 and we won’t get there until the weekend. There will be a small chance for a stray shower or sprinkle Tuesday and Wednesday and tomorrow in the afternoon hours.

Thursday is picture perfect with lots of sunshine and a high of 83. Friday and Saturday will be a bit warmer in the mid 80s with rain likely this weekend. Rain chances will continue Monday.

