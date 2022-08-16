August ritual of classroom return marred by mass shootings, rampant anxiety: ‘I’m terrified’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Many local schools are returning for the first day of classes this week, and with it comes a new level concern in the context of recent mass shooting events.

Anxiety among students like 12-year-old Elinor Jackson, an incoming 7th-grader at Walnut Hills High School, is on the rise.

“Is anything bad going to happen?” She wondered Wednesday. “Am I going to get hurt? Are any of my friends going to get hurt?”

For Walnut Hills High School sophomore Peri Brenner is in the same boat.

“People are telling us that this shouldn’t be the norm, but, like, I don’t have anything else to compare it to, because this has always been you know, my school experience,” he said. “It’s happened so often, it just feels like nothing is changing.”

‘I'm terrified to be going into my classrooms and having to worry about this.’



Tri-state students open up about their concerns regarding the rise in mass shootings across the country. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/wH1Tl50L5G — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) August 16, 2022

The classroom return comes three months after the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Jackson says one of her friends lived just 20 minutes away from there.

“I’m terrified to be going into my classrooms and having to worry about this,” she said.

It’s a burden unique to their generation. Both Jackson and Brenner grew up practicing school shooting drills, just as children in the ‘60′s used their desks against the threat of nuclear weapons. But there’s nothing hypothetical about school shootings, and those school shooting drills could save real lives.

Most adults, for example, remember their textbooks as purely educational tools. Kids today are taught that they have a macabre secondary function, as “improvised gun vests,” according to Brenner.

“You would put your backpacks on your chest,” Jackson said, “so that if someone shoots at you, it would be... I guess, it would be kind of harder to go through your body.”

Parents are just as concerned.

“Frankly, it’s terrifying, right?” Posed David Brenner, Peri’s father. “You know, I want to send my kids some place they’re safe and not have to worry, you know: are they going to come home or not?”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.