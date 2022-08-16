Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Baby Fritz takes first steps at Hippo Cove with mom Bibi

Baby Fritz takes first steps at Hippo Cove with mom Bibi
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The two-week-old hippo took his first steps outside at Hippo Cove on Monday with his mother, Bibi, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”

They spent over an hour in the water and then returned to the indoor habitat where they had been since Fritz was born.

Fritz was born on Aug. 3, making Fiona a sister.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont...
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of two people inside the car.
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say

Latest News

Baby Fritz takes first steps at Hippo Cove with mom Bibi
Baby Fritz takes first steps at Hippo Cove with mom Bibi
Elder High School celebrates 100th Anniversary
Elder High School celebrates 100th Anniversary
Landmark Church to host benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
Landmark Church to host benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
A fire that heavily damaged a North College Hill home overnight rekindled early Tuesday,...
North College Hill home rekindles after family displaced in fire