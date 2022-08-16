Baby Fritz takes first steps at Hippo Cove with mom Bibi

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The two-week-old hippo took his first steps outside at Hippo Cove on Monday with his mother, Bibi, at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“The habitat introduction went pretty much as we hoped it would,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “Bibi, followed closely by Fritz, came out right away and walked into the pool. She showed great maternal instincts and used her body to block Fritz from spending too much time in deep water. He went under to nurse and explore a little but stayed right by mom.”

They spent over an hour in the water and then returned to the indoor habitat where they had been since Fritz was born.

Fritz was born on Aug. 3, making Fiona a sister.

Baby hippo Fritz is weighing in over 100 pounds and has at least 6 teeth coming in! Hippo calves can gain 2-3 lbs per day. pic.twitter.com/EI9AwBg360 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 16, 2022

