Colerain Township man strangled pregnant woman until she lost consciousness: court docs

Justin Copley, 32, of Colerain Township, is accused of strangling a pregnant woman, causing her...
Justin Copley, 32, of Colerain Township, is accused of strangling a pregnant woman, causing her to lose consciousness and then punching her twice in the stomach, court records show.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township man is accused of trying to seriously hurt a pregnant woman and her unborn child by strangling her until she lost consciousness and punching her twice in the stomach, court records show.

Police wrote in an affidavit it happened July 5 at his residence in the 2800 block of Honesdale Court.

Justin Copley, 32, also is charged with forcefully hitting the victim on her arm/wrist,” according to the sworn statement.

He was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at about 5 p.m. Monday.

Copley was held without bond overnight on two counts of felonious assault and one count of obstructing official business.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

