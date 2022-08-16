Coroner on-scene after remains discovered in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after remains were found in Colerain, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road sometime Tuesday after a person called saying they had found remains in a nearby wooded area.

A Hamilton County Coroner’s Office representative is at the scene.

Police have not said if they suspect foul play.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

