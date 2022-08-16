Cross Worship singing group to host benefit concert in Milford for flood victims of Eastern Kentucky

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A local singing group who have gained national attention will be hosting a benefit concert at Landmark Church in Milford for the victims of the Eastern Kentucky flooding on Friday.

Cross Worship, will be recording their first full-length live album for fans to hear.

Half of the proceeds from the tickets sales will go to the victims.

Cross Worship have more than 100,000 followers on Spotify and have released three albums since 2020.

The gospel group also have more than 200,000 subscribers on Youtube.

Celebrities like Oprah and Justin Bieber have shared their videos making them go viral.

Those who would like to attend their concert on Friday can purchase tickets online.

Seating is first come, first serve.

The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be at Landmark Church located at 1600 Glendale Milford Road.

