Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver’s BAC was 3 times the legal limit when pulled over in Loveland

Neal Pelsor, 50, is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and his...
Neal Pelsor, 50, is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and his driver’s license is suspended, the court document shows.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver had a blood alcohol content level that was more than three times the legal limit when he was pulled over by police Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m. on South Lebanon Road, Neal Pelsor, 50, of Brookville, Indiana, was stopped by officers, according to court documents.

Officers wrote in the document that Pelsor had bloodshot and glossy eyes as well as an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.

A breathalyzer test showed Pelsor had a BAC of .283, according to the document.

He is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and his driver’s license is suspended, the court document shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont...
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
Independence police said Rueben Hinsdale, 17, was one of two people inside the car.
Teen dies after falling out of moving car in NKY
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital...
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say

Latest News

Justin Copley, 32, of Colerain Township, is accused of strangling a pregnant woman, causing her...
Colerain Township man strangled pregnant woman until she lost consciousness: court docs
Some retired rides at King's Island include the Son of Beast, The Bat, and King Cobra.
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
The video has been viewed more than 34,000 times on Facebook.
Karaoke concernt at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral on Facebook
Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down near Ohio 129/Liberty Way due to a crash involving a...
NB I-75 in Butler County reopens following crash