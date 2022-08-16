Driver’s BAC was 3 times the legal limit when pulled over in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver had a blood alcohol content level that was more than three times the legal limit when he was pulled over by police Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m. on South Lebanon Road, Neal Pelsor, 50, of Brookville, Indiana, was stopped by officers, according to court documents.

Officers wrote in the document that Pelsor had bloodshot and glossy eyes as well as an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.

A breathalyzer test showed Pelsor had a BAC of .283, according to the document.

He is facing two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and his driver’s license is suspended, the court document shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.