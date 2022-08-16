Contests
Fairfield City Schools looking to fill transportation positions for new school year

By Kody Fisher
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) -The Fairfield City Schools District is trying to fill several positions for the school year, including those in the transportation department.

According to the district’s website, the district is looking for full-time and part-time bus drivers, chauffeurs, and school bus aids.

District officials say that the full-time positions start at:

  • Bus drivers: $20.28 per hour
  • Chauffeurs: $19.26 per hour
  • School bus aid: $15.34 per hour

They also have part-time positions available that start at:

  • Substitute bus drivers: $18.50 per hour
  • Substitute bus aide: $11.75 to $12.75 per hour.

In addition to transportation positions, the school district is also looking to fill jobs in food service, high school teaching, tutors, and more.

Anyone interested in applying can do so through the district’s website.

