Family displaced in North College Hill fire

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Two residents were displaced in a North College Hill house fire overnight, fire officials say.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, according to North College Hill Fire Lt. Kyle Scales.

Multiple fire departments ultimately responded to what became a two-alarm blaze in the 1700 block of Goodman Avenue when it was reported just before midnight Monday.

The first fire crews to arrive on the scene from North College Hill found heavy fire shooting from the home with an apartment building next door, so they sounded a second alarm to bring more manpower and equipment, Lt. Scales said.

The home sustained heavy damage before the fire was put out. Flames spread from the front corner of the house on the porch to the rest of the building, according to Lt. Scales.

All crews - some 30 to 40 firefighters - cleared the scene by 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Lt. Scales said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

In addition to North College Hill, the following fire departments responded to assist: Cincinnati, Colerain Township, Springfield Township, Forest Park and Mt. Healthy.

