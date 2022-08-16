Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Woman arrested after police chase in Mason, police say
Ohio troopers are at the scene of a head-on collision in Clermont County.
3 people die after head-on collision in Clermont County, troopers say
One person died and multiple people are injured in a crash that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in downtown crash, police say
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32...
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont...
Eastgate Mall sold at auction

Latest News

Students return to the classrooms of Walnut Hills High School amid renewed fears of a school...
August ritual of classroom return marred by mass shootings, rampant anxiety
Rain chances increase this weekend
Quiet and pleasant weather for back to school
Search underway for suspect who rammed Middletown police cruiser
FILE - Alex Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather...
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says