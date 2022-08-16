Contests
Missing book returned to Cincinnati Public Library 50 years later

The person who returned the book left an anonymous letter explaining the situation.
A book stolen from the Cincinnati Public Library in the early '70's recently turned up with an...
A book stolen from the Cincinnati Public Library in the early '70's recently turned up with an anonymous note. .(Cincinnati Public Library)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A long-missing book is back where it belongs after someone returned it to the Downtown Main Branch of the Cincinnati Public Library.

The book, “Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins,” was stolen from the library in the early ‘70′s, according to a note included with the returned book.

“To whomever receives this, I am returning this book, which was not checked out, but was taken from the Cincinnati Public Library (downtown main ranch) in or about 1972-1073,” the letter reads. “I was a young teen then. Anyway, I trust you will find it in good condition.”

The letter is dated “ 7-26-22″ but is not signed, leaving its authorship shrouded in mystery.

Asked whether the book would have warranted late fees, a library spokesperson replied, “The fines would’ve been hundreds of dollars!”

