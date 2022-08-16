Contests
NB I-75 closed in Butler County due to crash, Air Care responds

Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down near Ohio 129/Liberty Way due to a crash involving a truck on its side, according to Butler County dispatchers.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way due to a crash involving a truck on its side, according to Butler County dispatchers.

One person is reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, and Air Care was called to respond at about 10:30 a.m., dispatchers say.

The medical helicopter landed near the crash site but dispatchers say they have no further details to provide at this point.

Traffic is backing up in the area. Expect travel delays.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

