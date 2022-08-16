NB I-75 closed in Butler County due to crash, Air Care responds

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down north of Ohio 129/Liberty Way due to a crash involving a truck on its side, according to Butler County dispatchers.

One person is reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, and Air Care was called to respond at about 10:30 a.m., dispatchers say.

The medical helicopter landed near the crash site but dispatchers say they have no further details to provide at this point.

Traffic is backing up in the area. Expect travel delays.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

